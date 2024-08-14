Taylor Swift Fuels Engagement Rumors With Travis Kelce With THIS Hint During Eras Tour Performance in Warsaw

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift captivated her fans with an electrifying performance in Warsaw, Poland. However, what truly caught everyone's attention were the engagement rumors surrounding the 34-year-old singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During her Eras Tour performance, Swift accidentally gave a hint to fans about being engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. While she was playing her pink guitar, fans noticed a beautiful traditionally associated engagement ring on her left ring finger.

Although the American singer-songwriter quickly tried to take out the ring, it was too late and the rumors about the couple being engaged took rounds on the internet. It is considerable given that the duo are quite serious and committed towards each other.

Travis Kelce spent his summer days off following her global star girlfriend to her every concert. He tried to even spend every single possible minute with the love of his life before returning to his NFL training camp, last month.

Kelce and Swift, who are nearing their first anniversary, even stayed in touch despite the distance. Additionally, when Swift's recent concert in Vienna was canceled due to a terror threat, Kelce pampered her by sending flowers and chocolates .

It is important to highlight that, recently rumors surfaced on the internet that the three-time Super Bowl champion went through all over the world to find a perfect ring to propose to Swift.

According to The Sun, Kelce visited numerous jewelry stores worldwide, approximately 40 shops including in London, Paris, and Milan before settling for a $250,000 band bedazzled with the "finest diamonds .” He even did 100 Zoom calls and meetings with jewelry experts before finalizing the ring.

As of now none of the two have confirmed their engagement. Nonetheless, it is believed that they will likely make an announcement soon. Moreover, their relationship has been taken seriously, as noted not only by their fans but also by their families and co-workers.

While Swift’s family believes that Kelce is very protective towards his girlfriend and is keeping up on his promise of being her guardian, Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes thinks that the Cruel Summer singer is the one who finally encouraged Kelce to make a major change in his appearance as he grew his hair out.

This was something Mahomes had been hoping to see in his teammate for a while. Indeed, love has the power to bring several adorable changes in our lives, as seen and inspired by the power couple.

