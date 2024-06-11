Taylor Swift Gets an Honorary Mention in Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII Rings Presentation Video

Taylor Swift has become Kansas City’s favorite pop icon. The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s significant other cheered for them on many occasions. She even celebrated the AFC Championship and Super Bowl victory with the team.

The TTPD singer is regarded as the Chiefs’ lucky charm. The reigning Super Bowl champions made sure to honor Taylor Swift. They posted a hype video for the Super Bowl ring ceremony on X. The Chiefs referred to one of Swift’s songs from the album 1989 in the caption.

Taylor Swift gets special mention from the Chiefs

The Chiefs prepared a 1-minute 40-second teaser for their SB ring presentation. “Greatness never goes out of style”, the caption read. Swifties quickly flocked to the comment section with their theories. They believe the caption is referenced from Swift’s Style song from the album 1989.

‘And when we go crashing down, we come back every time. Cause we never go out of style.’, a user quoted the lyrics. Some fans even explained how Swift played a crucial role in the Chiefs championship run.

Actor Jon Hamm narrated the Chiefs' journey to the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the teaser. The NFL champions are speculated to host the ring ceremony on June 15. It’d be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s third ring in five years.

Chiefs eyeing a three-peat

Andy Reid’s side isn’t content with back-to-back championships. They want to win it again in New Orleans next year. The Chiefs would become the first team to complete a 3-peat in NFL history.

Advertisement

The Chiefs hit a huge roadblock in the offseason. Their star wide receiver got into legal troubles. Rashee Rice is expected to be suspended for 8 games in the upcoming NFL season. The Chiefs strengthened their receiving position to compensate for Rice’s absence.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. selected Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL draft. They landed veteran Marquise Brown on their roster. Travis Kelce was handed a record-breaking contract extension locking him in for 2 years.