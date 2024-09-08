Taylor Swift Gets Cozy With Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Beat Baltimore Ravens By 27-20 HH:

Taylor Swift was right there in the stands to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs started their Super Bowl defense against Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead. She proved to be the lucky mascot once again as Kelce’s Chiefs edged the Ravens by 27-20.

Thrilled with the victory, Swift kissed Kelce after the game, and Chariah Gordon shared the photo on Instagram. In the image, Swift is seen holding Kelce as she plants a peck on his cheek while Gordon is posing with her fiancee, Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs' wide receiver. In another photo, all of them are looking at the camera.

Notably, it was seen that Swift spent time with Gordon rather than with Brittanny Mahomes, as the two have a known history of sharing the suites when watching their better half play. During the game, Swift was sitting in a different suit with Kelce’s mother while Britanny Mahomes was sitting with her child.

The two have cheered for the Chiefs' wins in many games on multiple occasions, and their partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been the best of pals. However, there is indeed a distance between them, and the reason for it is mainly that Britanny supports Donald Trump publicly.

On two occasions, she has criticized Donald Trump on social media, which has also led to backlash from the fans. This has not gone well with Taylor, and she might have thought it better to stay away from Brittany to prevent further teardowns from the fans.

After the Chiefs' win, Swift, in fact, gave her first reaction to Chariah Gordon, telling her how incredible she felt watching Travis and his team register their first scalp of the 2024 NFL season. The singer was seen dancing and partying in the background and has since shared several photos with Gordon.

While there might be issues somewhere between them, the connection between Travis and Patrick stays rock solid. And more than that, it’s the love between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that stays on top of the game.

The two have been in a relationship for more than a year now. It all started with Kelce secretly attending a Taylor Swift show on July 8, 2023, and being caught on camera. The fans took note of it, and his photo went viral.

Then, on September 24, 2023, Taylor Swift attended her first-ever Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She was also later seen with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and it became clear that something was brewing between them. Soon, their love story was out in public. Since then, Taylor has been almost always there for every game of the Kansas City Chiefs to support her boyfriend.

