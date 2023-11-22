Taylor Swift gets warned to be careful of Travis Kelce’s intention with her amid whirlwind romance; Details inside

Now and then, we get to hear celebrities talking about the internet’s favorite couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. This time, it’s Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines who think that Travis might be hiding something from the pop star.

The View co-hosts think Travis Kelce has got some red flags

In the recent episode of The View show, the hot topic of the conversation was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. But this time, there were contrasting accusations made by the Chiefs’ tight end by the co-hosts of the show.

Also Read: Travis Kelce reveals biggest thing he fears doing accidentally that could ‘push Taylor Swift away’

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, in reference to Travis Kelce’s interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, where he talked about ‘privacy being an important factor that could push Taylor away from her’, think Travis has got some red flags.

During the episode uploaded on November 21, Sunny Hostin said, “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then?”

Also Read: Cara Delevingne reveals how she feels about BFF Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Going forward with the conversation, Hostin said that she wanted to know all the good and bad of Travis’s up-friend. According to her, the tight end is sending a representative just so he doesn’t offend Taylor Swift.

“That’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset,” Hostin explained. Not just Hostin, but Sara Haines had her share of red flags that she found in the Chiefs tight end, which she added to after Hostin’s.

Also Read: Taylor Swift fans theorize she started dating Travis Kelce a lot earlier than we think and it kinda makes sense

The red flag for me was when he admitted to thinking about retirement, shared Sara. "He confesses he thinks about it nonstop more than anyone could ever imagine,” Sara Haines said. This left Joy Behar, co-host of the show, confused.

To get clarity of what Haines said, Joy Behar asked her if what she was suggesting was that Travis Kelce wants to retire and live off the money Taylor Swift makes. In her clarification, Haines said that that’s not what she meant.

Also Read: Will Taylor Swift be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and The Chiefs take on Eagles? Here’s what we know

“No, he has millions, but he’s, like, on a podcast, he likes comedy. I think he’s looking for a second act,” Haines said, giving clarity to Joy Behar. The conversation was taking a different route, hence, Alyssa Farah Griffin decided to put a full stop to it by sending Taylor a message.

Advertisement

“It is hard at that level of celebrity to find people with the right intentions,” Griffin said, giving a warning to Taylor Swift to be careful going forward with Travis. Nevertheless, Alyssa also said that Travis seems like a nice guy, and she roots for him.

Also Read: ‘Taylor and all your Swifties, back up’: Patti LaBelle warns Taylor Swift, predicts Chiefs will lose over Eagles

Advertisement

For the unversed, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have got pretty serious in just a short time. Therefore, it is obvious for Swifties to have worries and concerns in their hearts.

Meanwhile, do you think Taylor Swift is moving fast in her relationship with Travis Kelce? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!