Taylor Swift gives ‘best tight end’ Travis Kelce ‘an extra boost of confidence’ per Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Everyone had different things to say about the two. For example, there's a trending rumor that Travis Kelce performs better in Taylor Swift's presence in the stands.

Talking about the same, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker shared some interesting statements recently. Let's see what the linebacker has to say about the two.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker on the Taylor effect on the Kansas City Chiefs matches

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a popular podcast called 'The Edge with Micah Parson'. During this week's podcast episode, Micah Parsons talked about how the Kansas City Chiefs are leading the AFC West Competition with consistent wins.

Travis Kelce has one hand in helping the team get continuous wins, however, behind Travis's great performance is the hands of Taylor Swift, according to many NFL fans.

However, Micah Parsons agrees with this ideology to some extent. According to Micah Parsons, Travis Kelce was already a great player even before Taylor Swift came into his life.

Talking about the same, the two-time Pro Bowler said, "Travis Kelce’s my boy, the best tight end in the league for like the past three, four years, so it’s obviously not Taylor Swift".

But Parson also didn't ignore the fact that Taylor does have an effect on the game. Going forward Micah Parsons mentioned how the Kansas City Chiefs have won all the four games that Taylor Swift has attended.

According to him, it's because Taylor brings a sense of confidence in not just Travis but other players as well. Explaining this, he said, "But I’m gonna tell y’all one thing. When there is a bad girl and she’s in attendance and she’s watching you, that gives you an extra boost of confidence." Taylor does bring a stream of confidence along.

Taylor Swift was recently seen at the Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers games. And just like other games Taylor was there to spectate, this game was also won by Chiefs by 31-17.

Travis Kelce made a touchdown, after receiving a 1 yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. Let's see what the next game brings for the team.