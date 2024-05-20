Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce Basic but Impactful Advice Before Kelce Jam 2024

Travis Kelce never fails to make headlines in Hollywood since he has been romantically involved with pop sensation Taylor Swift. He has been under the spotlight since last summer. Whether it is his upcoming role on AHS Grotesquerie or hosting the show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, he is giving his best performance.

Not only that but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is proving he’s more than just a football star. His off-field success is also making noise, just like his on-field scores. This weekend, Kelce brought back his highly anticipated Kelce Jam for a second year.

What did Taylor Swift say to Travis Kelce?

Despite his natural charisma on stage and screen, he leaned on some valuable advice from Swift before taking the spotlight. Speaking to Page Six, Kelce shared that the pop sensation gave him some simple yet very valuable advice. Tay Tay said, “Just go out there and have fun.”

With a laugh, the 34-year-old quipped, "I'd be silly if I tried to imitate what she does!" as he graced the red carpet before the big event. Kelce's enthusiasm was at its peak as he addressed the crowd at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Throughout all my years in [Kansas City], life could be no better than right the f*** now,” he expressed. “It’s alive and popping in Kansas City and I know you guys feel that s*** too.” With that, he added, “I’ve been so thankful that you guys show up and show out every single time when we play at Arrowhead [Stadium] that we’re going to keep bringing Kelce Jam to you in the offseasons, baby.”

The love and support from his fans were evident, with Kelce calling it “unbelievable” on the red carpet. He added, “I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, but sure enough, everybody showed up, and it’s just so much fun just getting out there and giving some high fives and seeing the smiles.”

Just before the music festival, Kelce enjoyed a romantic getaway with Swift in Paris. They halted for a stay at the luxurious Villa Sola Cabiati. Their three-night stay reportedly cost nearly $21,000 per night.

Taylor Swift’s advice worked for Travis Kelce

Kelce Jam 2024 included performances from top artists including 2 Chainz, Diplo, and Lil Wayne. Kelce even joined Diplo for a DJ set, but it was Lil Wayne who took the crowd by surprise. “Trav, you brought ’em out tonight. One time for my mf Travie, man,” Wayne said, visibly impressed by the staggering audience size. “God I didn’t even see ’em. Up top, make some f**ing noise, damn!” Kelce also joined Wayne on stage to perform “Duffle Bag Boy” alongside the rapper.

“I’m a huge mixtape era guy,” Kelce told Billboard before the show. “Wayne has been one of my favorites since high school, since the early 2000s. Since 2 Chainz is here, Duffle Bag Boy is one of my favorite songs of all time. I have it on my game day playlist and everything.”

Many videos have been posted on social media of the festival’s 20,000 attendees. Which includes one video that features Kelce posing for photos as Swift’s style is blared in the background. It made their fans clear that Kelce’s transition from the gridiron to the stage was being met with loud cheers from his fans.

As Kelce continues to explore new avenues in his career, his relationship with Swift appears to be growing day by day. Her advice resonates with Kelce's approach to both his athletic and entertainment endeavors. His second Kelce Jam festival brought a lot of people together to create unforgettable experiences. Let us know in the comment if you got a glance at his show.

