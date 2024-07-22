Ever since NFL star QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced pregnancy with their 3rd child, fans and observers have been filled with excitement.

In this saga of pregnancy revelation, a rather weirdly interesting storm of conspiracy theories has emerged.

Fans are buzzing with speculation that Taylor Swift may have cleverly hinted at the gender of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' third child before the couple's official announcement.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife recently revealed they're expecting a baby girl, but eagle-eyed fans believe Swift might have spilled the beans earlier through her concert attire.

Taylor Swift's outfit at Eras Tour Concert

During a recent Eras Tour concert, Taylor Swift donned a glittery blue and pink outfit that caught the attention of many fans.

Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reported on the fan speculation, noting, "Fans believe Brittany Mahomes, who is co-owner of the Kansas City Current, may have let good friend Taylor Swift know there would be a gender reveal. That's based on what Swift wore in her Eras Tour concert."

The striking similarity between Swift's outfit colors and those used in the Mahomes' gender reveal video has led many to wonder if the pop star had inside information.

Patrick Mahomes' baby number 3 adorable gender reveal

On July 19, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared an Instagram video to reveal the gender of their baby, featuring their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick Bronze Lavon, playing tic-tac-toe.

The heartwarming clip showed pink Xs appearing on the board, confirming that baby number three would be a girl.

"Baby Mahomes #3 is a…." Brittany captioned the video, leaving fans delighted with the news.

The friendship between the two power couples have blossomed, particularly since Swift began dating Patrick's Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce.

People magazine recently reported that the two couples enjoyed a double date in Amsterdam following one of Swift's concerts, further cementing their bond.

Patrick Mahomes on fatherhood

At a press conference following the Chiefs' training camp on July 16, Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on expanding his family. "I'm done," the Super Bowl champion joked with reporters. "I'll say that. I said, 'Three and I'm done.'"

The quarterback expressed his love for fatherhood,stating, "It's awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room and I think I've talked about it before. It made such an impact in my life."

Mahomes emphasized the importance of balancing his professional commitments with family time. "It is really cool because I spend so much time in the building at football for these eight, seven months, and whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments," he said.

The love story of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany's relationship began in their teenage years when they were high school sweethearts.

Their journey from friends to partners started in 2012, with their romance blossoming a year later. The couple got engaged in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs' home field.

Their wedding plans were briefly postponed when they discovered Brittany was pregnant with Sterling.

However, they eventually tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii in March 2022, with Sterling serving as their flower girl.

Just two months after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

Bronze joined the family in November 2022, completing their quartet.

While neither Swift nor the Mahomes have commented on the speculation, the story continues to captivate fans, blending the worlds of music, sports, and celebrity friendships.

As the Mahomes family prepares to welcome their third child, the added layer of intrigue surrounding Taylor Swift's possible hint has only increased the excitement among fans.