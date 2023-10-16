Taylor Swift intends to limit her NFL appearance in Travis Kelce’s games for this reason: Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making their budding relationship thrive and how! As their friends have disclosed, the couple are growing serious and are committed to finding every opportunity to be with each other. While neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially confirmed the dating rumors, their public outings and interactions have certainly piqued interest and kept the rumor mill running. Taylor Swift has been making headlines by showing her support for NFL player Travis Kelce at his games.

Taylor Swift and Trevis Kelce relationship rumors

An informant disclosed to US Weekly, “Taylor and Travis are really drawn to each other despite the relationship being in the early stages. They both intend to prioritize times when they can be together, understanding perfectly well that real-life obligations can be hurdles.”

The insider further stated, “They are supportive of one another and they are comfortable with not being constantly together. They have plans to arrange moments to get to know each other better.

"Taylor is careful not to cause any distractions to Travis. She’s aware that her attendance at his games creates a frenzy. She’s aiming to strike a balance in showing her support without becoming a disruption to his team.”

Taylor and Travis were spotted together in New York City following surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearances

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were sighted holding hands as they entered and exited the Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch Steak last Saturday. The blooming pair both featured unexpectedly on SNL that same night. Kelce appeared briefly at the end of a sketch that joked about the NFL's wild reaction to their love story, while Swift took the stage to introduce the second performance of the night by musical guest Ice Spice.

The couple arrived together at the Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch Steak in New York. Displaying his chivalrous side, the two-time Super Bowl champion opened the door for his lady love, lending a hand as she disembarked from their vehicle.

Swift, having debuted her new concert film at a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, then flew to Kansas City the following day to support Kelce during his match against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

