Taylor Swift Is Part of Chiefs’ Kingdom, Says Owner Clark Hunt as She Joins Travis Kelce’s Ring Ceremony Live

Taylor Swift has officially become a part of the Chiefs Kingdom, according to Clark Hunt. He is the owner and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking at an Athletes in Action event in Ohio, Hunt enthusiastically acknowledged Swift as a part of the team.

An attendee shared a video on TikTok, which shows Hunt talking about Swift. A reporter asked about Swift's not attending Kelce’s ring ceremony. The pop star was busy performing in Liverpool, England. Even though she wasn’t there to attend, Swift was connected with the chief all the time.

Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce's Ring Ceremony from Liverpool

"She is, absolutely," Hunt affirmed in response to the question about Swift's involvement with the Chief. He highlighted Swift's virtual presence during Travis Kelce's ring ceremony with the Chiefs and other WAGs. She joined Chariah Gordon's Instagram livestream on June 13.

Despite the time difference, Swift enthusiastically commented on the event. He noted her remote participation from Liverpool. He also expressed joy over the Chiefs re-signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. He said, "She sent a social media communication that used the word 'we."

Hunt said of Tay Tay’s involvement, "She sent a social media communication that used the word 'we,' so she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom. " He described her participation as "an amazing storyline" for the Chiefs' 2023-2024 season and expressed happiness for Kelce and Swift, describing them as "a great couple."

The Hunt family's admiration for Swift extends beyond her association with the Chiefs. Hunt is disclosing their longstanding appreciation as Swifties. He added, “It's now nice to have her as big fan [sic] of the Chiefs So she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom."

When humorously probed about how many of Swift's songs he could name, Hunt deftly deferred to his daughters, Ava and Gracie Hunt, acknowledging their deeper knowledge of Swift's music.

Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt welcomes Taylor Swift to Chiefs’ Kingdom

Hunt also sidestepped quantifying Swift's financial impact on the Chiefs. He shared a memory about the enthusiastic reception following her attendance at her first Chiefs home game. Hunt recounted visiting NFL headquarters shortly afterward, where he noted an infectious excitement among staff.

The pop star continues to balance her music career with her supportive presence alongside Kelce. Recently, all the speculations about the pair's marriage have reached their peak. An insider told Life & Style that they might be preparing for their lavish marriage.

Although the couple has been dating for only a year now, they are under constant barrage of marriage. The guest list includes several A-1 celebrities. However, the celebration will likely be done in a closed and intimate manner. Let us know in the comment if you agree with Hunt calling her a part of the Kansas Chiefs.

