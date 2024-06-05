Taylor Swift Is Terrified That Travis Kelce’s Success Will ‘Take Over His Life’ And Cause Their Break Up: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance has continuously made headlines ever since the two made their relationship public last September.

The two went on to spend quality time together before the singer had to return for the second leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce is gearing up for a three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While everything seems well and their relationship creates new heights along with their careers, the Lover singer is reported to be “terrified” about her NFL beau's fame and popularity which she thinks might be a problem for their romance.

Taylor Swift is “terrified” that Travis Kelce's success might break them apart

Travis Kelce's growing success is reportedly causing Taylor Swift to worry about their adorable relationship.

Although the Anti Hero hitmaker has dated quite some famous celebrities in her career, there is something different with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end this time.

Kelce just became the highest-paid tight end in the league’s history. The three-time Super Bowl champion is getting a lot of attention worldwide while he plays the sport which is still growing.

Although she is happy about it, Swift is said to be worried that Kelce's growing success might result in breaking them apart.

An insider told Heat World “Taylor’s incredibly proud that Travis is having so much success, but it’s also bittersweet watching his career blow up.”

Further said, “Part of her is terrified that he’ll become so successful it’ll somehow break them apart."

“He’s in talks for mega-deals, and all the attention and offers he’s getting are starting to take over his life,” the insider told the aforementioned source.

Meanwhile, the couple still manage to see each other despite their busy schedule where Swift is busy with the historical tour which is breaking several records and on the other hand, Travis will be joining his side as the NFL schedule for the upcoming season is out now.

The adorable couple were seen spending quality time together on a trip in Italy before the singer returned to the Eras Tour and was accompanied by her footballer boyfriend for the 87th show in Paris.

However, the Chiefs' tight end, who was seen attending as many tours as he could to cheer this pop star girlfriend, was a major missing on several occasions in the 2nd leg following his busy schedule.

Travis Kelce is one of the most popular NFL stars these days

While Taylor Swift was spotted several times in the stands cheering for her American footballer boyfriend donning the Kansas City Chiefs jersey as they won their second consecutive Super Bowl, Kelce and the NFL franchise continued to be in talks.

Meanwhile, as per Sportico, the Chiefs star players Kelce and Patrick Mahomes also welcomed some raise in their bank accounts.

As per the NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) annual report, Kelce saw a 177% increase in his licensing income to $2.4 million making him the fourth highest-paid player in the league.

On the other hand, his teammate and quarterback Mahomes received $3.6 million in group licensing and marketing income within 12 months.