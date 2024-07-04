Taylor Swift Isn't Waiting for Travis Kelce’s Marriage Proposal After Joe Alwyn Trauma?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly a year now. The multiple Grammy winner wants to take the next step. Before dating Kelce, she was in a very long relationship with Joe Alwyn, which didn’t end well. Swift needs to clarify if Kelce thinks the same about their future.

The American songwriter doesn’t want to wait forever this time. She has recently started publicly making romantic moves for the NFL star. Taylor Swift replicated Travis Kelce’s Archer celebration during the Eras Tour show in London and Dublin. The power couple debuted on stage in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley.

Taylor Swift's expectations from Travis Kelce

According to a report in Life & Style, an insider revealed that Swift wants to settle down. The insider said that she knows Travis is the one for her. “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” the insider from the report added. The Cruel Summer singer doesn’t want to waste more time.

“She needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married,” reported the insider. The issue stems from her past relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, as per the insider in the report. And, the insider dished that Swift expects a word of assurance from the Chiefs’ star.

“She's not expecting a proposal tomorrow,” the report suggested. Taylor, however, wants to know if Kelce is as serious as she is regarding marriage.

The top-paid NFL TE has been vocal about his love for Swift. He recently revealed that he’s not here to hide anything. “That's my girl, that's my lady, I'm proud of that!” Kelce said.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor turned the world upside down to be with Joe Alwyn. She shifted to London and stopped going out much since Alwyn was a homebody. According to the report in the aforementioned portal, the couple had planned on starting a family. The report stated Swift waited long enough for him to propose.

Swift hoped for a proposal whenever they went on a romantic holiday or dinner, the insider dished in the report. However, nothing happened even after dating for nearly seven years. As per the report, the insider stated that Taylor walked away from the relationship, realizing Alwyn was just "dragging his feet."

