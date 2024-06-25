Taylor Swift Opens Up About Travis Kelce’s Stage Debut at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the 90,000 fans at Wembley on their feet on Sunday, June 23. The power couple performed together for the first time. The pop icon later took to Instagram to share her feelings about the Chiefs’ tight end.

The top-paid NFL TE traveled from Cannes with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, and Ed Kelce. He shared some moments with his girlfriend’s dad Scott Swift. The NFL star sang along with Swift on the first two nights. The couple surprised the fans with their mesmerizing skit on the final day.

Taylor Swift on performing with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce put on a black suit and a hat before making a surprise entrance. He took the stage during the transition skit before the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance. Swift pretended to faint to open the skit.

The Chiefs’ TE then lifted her and carried her to the center stage. The dancing crew then fanned her alongside Kelce. The multiple Grammy winner gets up from the couch. She goes on to unveil iconic bralettes and high-waisted shorts. Travis continues to admire his girlfriend while fanning himself.

Swift posted a series of pictures from all 3 days of her tour. She revealed that the crowd at Wembley was surreal. “Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME,” she wrote admitting it to be one of the loudest crowds.

“And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” Swift wrote. She added that she would never forget these shows. Her post included two pictures from her skit with her beau. One of them captured her getting carried to the stage by Kelce.

Taylor Swift performs Travis Kelce’s Archer celebration

On the first night at Wembley, Swift showed her love for Travis Kelce in style. The TTPD singer shot an imaginary arrow into the night sky. The Chiefs’ tight end similarly celebrates his touchdowns.

Kelce vibed and sang along with her significant other’s melodies each night. He was attending an Eras Tour Concert after over a month. The couple was spotted at a party after wrapping up the tour.

