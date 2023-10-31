Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce: Who initiated the rumored couple's whirlwind romance?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently one of the most popular couples in the world. According to most Travis and Taylor fans, they are a power couple, just perfect for each other.

But how did the romance between the two steamed in the first place? Who initiated the first step? Well, according to a source, it was Taylor Swift, and here’s how their love story went ahead.

How did Taylor Swift take the first step in the stellar romance between the two?

According to a source by Yahoo Entertainment, it was Taylor Swift who took the first step towards their now-happy relationship. However, she was able to take the first step only because Travis Kelce showed massive interest in the first place.

In the New Heights podcast episode, released in July, Travis Kelce revealed how he went to a Taylor Swift concert and tried to give her a friendship band with his number hidden inside. Even though he failed to give her the friendship band, his confession became viral.

When Taylor Swift got to know about this failed attempt by Travis Kelce, she found it cute, according to an insider. Taylor then went forward to talk to Travis Kelce, which led to a date in NYC. The date had been possible because Travis gave some sense of surety to Taylor Swift.

As per the insider source, Travis made a heartwarming confession that changed everything. “Travis made a confession to Taylor that changed everything. He told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling”, explained the source, revealing how the first date happened in the first place.

Rest is the story that the world knows. But it’s interesting that even though everyone says it’s Taylor Swift who made the first move, it could not have happened if Travis Kelce hadn’t gone to her concert in Kansas City. So, in some ways, he took the first initiative. What do you think?