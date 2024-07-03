Taylor Swift Plans on Cheering for Travis Kelce At Many NFL Games Possible Before She Wraps Eras Tour

Last season, Taylor Swift attended many NFL games featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The multiple Grammy winner resumed her Eras tour this year. But Swift still wants to cheer for the Chiefs despite her other commitments.

Travis Kelce was spotted at some Eras Tour Concerts this year. Swift wants to revert the support and affection she has received from the Chiefs’ tight end. She was tagged as the franchise’s lucky charm last season. Fans would fancy riding on her luck to Super Bowl LIX.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Backs BF Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony; Here’s How Pop Icon Joined the Celebration From Liverpool

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs’ games before December?

An insider from People magazine has revealed Swift’s decision about the 2024 NFL season. The TTPD singer is going to try to attend as many games as possible, said the source in the report. The insider revealed that the singer has dedicated herself to her beau’s sport. As per the insider in the report, Swift recently stayed up late to celebrate Kelce’s third Super Bowl ring.

The upcoming NFL season commences on September 5. Taylor will conclude her Eras Tour in Canada at the end of the year. She will likely travel back and forth for some games. Swift flew to Las Vegas immediately after wrapping up the show in Japan last year for Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

Some reports suggest that Swift will stay in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ opening games. After finishing the European leg of her Eras Tour, she wants to spend some time with Travis. “Taylor's been having fun decorating his Kansas City,” the source said.

Taylor Swift performs Travis Kelce’s signature move

Taylor Swift took the stage in Wembley from June 21 to June 23. Kelce landed from Cannes to vibe to his significant other’s tunes. On the first night, Swift shot an imaginary arrow in the night sky, mimicking Kelce's Archer celebration. They made their on-stage debut on June 23, sending 90,000 fans to Wembley in a frenzy.

Swift performed at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this weekend. The American songwriter replicated her boyfriend’s touchdown celebrations. Fans believe that their PDA is a hint toward their engagement announcement. The power couple will celebrate their first anniversary this month.

Also Read: WATCH: Taylor Swift Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Dublin Eras Tour Show With Travis Kelce in Attendance