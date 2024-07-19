Taylor Swift Plans on Cheering for Travis Kelce At Many NFL Games Possible Before She Wraps Eras Tour

It has been rumored that conservative commentator Candace Owens has vowed to ban Taylor Swift from the NFL. The news grabbed viewers’ attention after Esspots reported the same. The article recently went viral, leading to various speculations.

The Cruel Summer singer has attended multiple NFL games in the past. She is considered the Chiefs' lucky charm. With Swift in the stands, the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII.

Did Candace Owens vow to ban Taylor Swift from the NFL?

The article posted on Esspots on February 16 suggested that Owens has vowed to ban Swift from the NFL. The news suggested that Owens believes Swift is awfully woke. Many readers trusted the website without checking its authenticity, leading to multiple rumors.

Owens uploaded a reel on Facebook in July 2024. “Taylor Swift is not a good role model,” she said. Earlier this year, she criticised her on the Candace Owens podcast in February. She uploaded a 35-minute video on X. “THIS Is Why Black Women Don't Like Taylor Swift…” she wrote in the caption.

However, no concrete proof exists that Candace Owens vowed to ban Taylor Swift from the NFL. Esspots describes itself as the one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America. Any other major news outlet posted reported the news. It’s just Candace’s previous criticism of the pop icon, which made the satire a huge issue.

Will Taylor Swift attend NFL games this season?

Swift resumed her Eras Tour in May following The Tortured Poets Department release. She is performing in Germany on July 17,18 and 19. She will do four more shows in the country before heading back to London for five more shows.

Despite her busy schedule, Taylor Swift wants to attend as many NFL games as possible before wrapping up her Eras Tour. Kelce had promised to tag along with her worldwide during the offseason. It seems the 14-time Grammy winner wants to revert the efforts.

The Chiefs begin their 2024-25 NFL campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. A source from People’s magazine reported that Swift is likely to travel forth and back for some games. She will conclude her Eras Tour in Canada in December.

The insider said it is likely that Swift will stay in Kansas for the Chiefs’ opening games. She wants to be with her boyfriend after finishing the European leg of the Eras Tour. “Taylor's been having fun decorating his Kansas City,” the source added. The Chiefs have their sights set on the first three-peat in the league’s history.

