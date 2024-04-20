Taylor Swift Posts Travis Kelce on Her Instagram Story First Time Since Their Relationship Went Public in 2023

Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis Kelce on her Instagram account for the first time since their relationship started last year. Check out the adorable video.

By Rizu Shukla
Updated on Apr 20, 2024  |  07:36 PM IST |  6.4K
Taylor Swift Posts Travis Kelce on IG Story For First Time Since They Went Public
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (PC: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has finally posted about her beau and NFL player Travis Kelce on her Instagram account since the two started dating in September of last year. 

The couple has been spotted together supporting each other many times. However, the 13-time Grammy winner singer, who recently released her new album, Tortured Poets Department, has stunned fans by posting a sweet moment with Kelce online. 

Taylor Swift Posts Sweet Moments With Beau Travis Kelce on Her Instagram 

Taylor Swift is not shy about showing affection for her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old pop star posted a video on her official YouTube shorts, which she also shared on her Instagram stories. The singer, in a video featuring the first single from her new album, Fortnight, which is a duet with Post Malone, can be seen sharing lovely moments with the tight end. 

In a series of clips, the Super Bowl winner was captured kissing Swift on her cheeks while she was cooking at home. The clips also included the Anti Hero star enjoying music, BTS of her album, working out, sewing, enjoying with friends, and, of course, her cat. 

The lyrics in the background read, “And for a fortnight there, we were forever. Run into you sometimes, ask about the weather. Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbors…”

Travis and Taylor are currently one of the most talked about couples on the internet. The two sparked dating rumors late in 2023. 

The Cruel Summer hitmaker was then seen attending NFL games supporting Kelce, donning Chiefs jerseys before the adorable couple celebrated the Super Bowl victory together. The American footballer was also seen accompanying Swift at her Eras Tour.

Returning from a cozy vacation, they recently attended Coachella, sharing sweet kisses, singing and dancing together. Swift was also seen wearing a New Heights baseball cap, a podcast with Kelce co-hosts with his Super Bowl winner brother Jason Kelce. 

Meanwhile, the singer released 31 tracks and 15 extra songs unexpectedly on Friday after announcing the album in the middle of her Grammy acceptance speech, shocking the fans. 

She wrote on her Instagram, “It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.”

