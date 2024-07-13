Taylor Swift Proves She Is Travis Kelce’s Biggest Fan As She Likes Post That Ranks BF As No.1 TE Amid Busy Eras Tour Schedule

Taylor Swift responded softly to the news that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had been crowned the NFL's number one tight end. On Friday, the Instagram account @chiefs.talk, which broadcasts vital news about the Kansas City Chiefs, reported about the athlete's accolade, saying, "ESPN polled coaches, executives, and scouts for their top ten tight ends in the NFL, with Travis being ranked first in the league!"

Swift, 34, "liked" the account's post, which was obviously observed by the page runner(s). The caption ended with the remainder of the top ten, which included the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle in second and the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews in third.

Taylor Swift will make it to NFL games that Travis Kelce will play

Swift will be able to witness her athletic lover live up to his title in the autumn, as it has been claimed that she will try to "attend as many" Chiefs games as her Eras Tour schedule allows; however, the tour does not complete until December.

Having said that, her hectic schedule has not prevented her from attending previous games. The "All Too Well" singer made it to the AFC Championship to cheer Kelce, 34, as his side defeated the Ravens. The couple celebrated with PDA-filled moments on the field following the game, and Swift even confessed her love for him in front of the entire world.

Advertisement

The Grammy winner even flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas in February to attend the Super Bowl, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers and went to the field to smooch Kelce.

Swift watched the big game with several of her celebrity friends and Kelce's family from one of Allegiant Stadium's luxury boxes, which Kelce just disclosed cost $3 million.

Not long before the Super Bowl, Kelce alluded to his intention to purchase a suite on his "New Heights" podcast, saying that he was psychologically preparing for the victory by thinking about "losing all this money."

Travis Kelce again ranked as the best NFL Tight End

Kelce is the back-to-back tight-end king, just edging out Kittle with a rush of late first-place votes.

At 34 years old, his ability to distinguish on the field and in the voting booth raises issues. For the first time since 2015, he did not make the All-Pro first or second teams or have a 1,000-yard season. His 10.6 yards per reception was a career low.

Advertisement

However, his 51 receiving first downs and 65.6 yards per game led all tight ends. And in four postseason games, Kelce had 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Award to GF Taylor Swift; Leaves Swifties in Awe of Their 'Queen' Green Flag BF