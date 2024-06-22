Taylor Swift Pulls Off Travis Kelce’s Touchdown Celebration During Eras Tour Concert at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift showed her love for Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21. The pop icon nailed Kelce’s signature celebration during her Eras Tour concert. The Chiefs’ tight couldn’t help but blush at the sight of his significant other mimicking his special move.

Travis Kelce cheered for the Cruel Summer singer from the VIP arena. He was accompanied by his dad, Ed Kelce, brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Kelce was spotted with Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift. The music sensation’s mother was also spotted in the crowd.

Taylor Swift mimics Travis Kelce’s football celebration

Taylor Swift was singing So High School when she decided to give a shoutout to Kelce. She paused briefly before shooting an imaginary arrow into the night sky. The couple is popular for their PDA, and Swift added another wholesome moment to the list.

The song So High School is speculated to be about the Chiefs’ TE . Kelce has had the same celebration multiple times since completing a touchdown. He was pictured gushing after Swift made it clear that she was thinking about him.



Travis Kelce attended Swift’s concert after over a month. The couple had sneaked out for a romantic vacation in Italy last month. Swift has performed multiple times at various venues since then. But the top-paid NFL TE couldn’t make it to the concerts.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark engagement rumors

The power couple was rumored to have broken up. They hadn’t seen each other for quite a long time. Fans thought the relationship was a PR stunt that was coming to an end. Swift, however, cheered for his boyfriend at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony, silencing the rumors.

The love birds were reported to meet at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. But Swift couldn’t squeeze out time out of her packed schedule. So, the 3x Super Bowl champion flew down to London for his girlfriend.

Swift and Kelce are expected to announce their engagement pretty soon. The Kelce brothers have been teasing the fans with wedding hints on their podcast. The celebrity couple’s anniversary is approaching.

