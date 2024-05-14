Taylor Swift Puts On Kansas City Chiefs’ Colors at Final Eras Tour Show in Paris; Travis Kelce Spotted in Audience

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were last seen together at the Mahomes’ Foundation events in Las Vegas. Since then, Kelce has been attending events alone. The Chiefs’ TE made a bet at the Kentucky Derby and went to the Kentucky Derby without his ‘Significant Other’. The couple missed the much anticipated Met Gala as well.

The pop icon was busy preparing for to kick off her Eras Tour concert in Paris on May 9. Swifties were concerned about the relationship of their idol but there was nothing to worry about. The couple had announced that they would start focusing on their careers now. Kelce couldn’t wait much either and made a trip to Paris on Sunday and Swift dressed up for the occasion in the best way possible.

Taylor Swift in Kansas City Chiefs’ Colors

The TTPD singer made the crowd groove to her tunes for the last act of the city. Midway, she got on the stage in a sparkly gold crop top and red skirt. She had put on a yellow boot on her left and an orange bootie on her right leg.

Swift attended Kelce's games in an attire with similar color combinations. However, this time she levelled it up and called herself one of the Kansas City Chiefs on an international stage.

Travis Kelce in Audience for Eras Tour

The Chiefs’ tight end is back to vibing at Swift’s concert as soon as the tour began again. Swift’s BFF Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Lenny Kravitz accompanied Kelce on the night of the event. The NFL star was pumped throughout the show and was seen dancing to So High School Song.

Swift’s dance crew gave a small tribute to the Chiefs through their choreography. As her surprise performance, Taylor Swift sang The Alchemy. The song is assumed to be written by the singer for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.