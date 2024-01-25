Taylor Swift reacts as Travis Kelce reveals hand heart gesture after TD in Chiefs vs Bills wasn't for her

Travis Kelce is going viral for the heart gesture that he made with his hands during the Chiefs vs Bills game last Sunday. Amidst that, the Chiefs tight end recently revealed that the gesture wasn't for Taylor Swift, as many fans speculated. Here's how Taylor Swift reacted to the latest reveal:

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's recent revelation

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Divisional Round game, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce made a heart-shaped gesture with his hands. Since Taylor Swift was in attendance, fans speculated that the gesture was made for her. But Travis Kelce revealed in his latest podcast episode that it wasn't for her.

In the recently released episode of the New Heights podcast, run by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Trav revealed who the gesture was for.

As per the Chiefs tight end, he made the hearts for the Buffalo Bills fans, as he celebrated his first touchdown of the day. And, it was definitely not for his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift hasn't officially said anything about Travis Kelce's reveal but she gave out a sign.

Marca shared the snippet of the podcast where Travis was seen making the viral reveal. The Instagram reel was linked to the official account of Taylor Swift.

Talking about liking, Travis Kelce also revealed in the same podcast episode how TayTay linked Jason Kelce.

"Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis Kelce said, explaining what Taylor Swift thinks of Jason.

For the unversed, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce were present with Taylor during the Chiefs vs Bills stadium.

What's Travis Kelce's plan after the Buffalo Bills win?

Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round game last Sunday.

Now, the Chiefs are ready to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Conference Championships round on January 28. 2024.

The game will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium.

There's a chance that the Kelce brothers might indeed take retirement from the league. Jason Kelce is already in talks when it comes to retirement.

But up until recently, in the latest episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce has also hinted at retirement from the league.

