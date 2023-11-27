Taylor Swift REACTS to Travis Kelce becoming fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards

The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce had an amazing weekend game yesterday. The Chiefs won the game against the Los Vegas Raiders, while Travis went ahead, achieving another milestone this year . Here's how rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce's new record:

What is Travis Kelce's new record, and how did Taylor Swift react to it?

Travis Kelce is showing no mercy in breaking records and creating new milestones. During Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Travis Kelce set another record, and this time, he became the fastest tight end in the franchise's history to have 11,000 receiving yards.

The Chiefs' tight end reached 11,000 receiving yards in just 154 games, beating the record of Tony Gonzalez. It took Tony Gonzalez a total of 191 games to reach 11,000 receiving yards, and Travis Kelce beat his record by 37 games.

Below Travis Kelce are Antonio Gates and Jason Witten. It took a total of 201 games for Gates and 202 games for Witten to reach 11,000 yards. Even though Travis beat Tony Gonzalez in the fastest 10,000 receiving yards, he is still 4th in the list of most receiving yards by a tight end.

The Kansas City Chiefs are nothing but proud of Travis Kelce for his new milestones and dedicated an Instagram post to his record-breaking accomplishment. Travis' rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift shared his reaction to the achievement by liking the post.

Taylor Swift liked the post, giving her seal of approval for the record-breaking performance that Travis presented this weekend. However, there's another highlight of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders that's been making headlines i.e. Travis Kelce's in-game fight.

Travis Kelce got into a heated physical exchange with the Raiders' defensive tackle

Travis Kelce had an amazing game this weekend, catching a total of 6 passes for 91 yards, breaking another record to his name. However, there was another element of the game that involved Travis Kelce, but not in a very good way.

During the third quarter, Travis Kelce was seen having a heated physical exchange with Jerry Tillery, the defensive tackle for Las Vegas Raider. The tight first pushed back Amik Robertson, who was getting up off another Chiefs player, after which he shoved Jerry Tillery.

There sparked heat between the players, and they started pushing each other before the referee quickly came between the two teams and parted the players. The incident just proved that Travis Kelce is not just the pretty face like many thought him to be.

