It's a brand new day with a brand new update on entertainment and sports world’s most talked about power couple.

Believe it or not, pop sensation Taylor Swift is reportedly eager to start a family with her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Despite recent dismissals of engagement rumors, sources close to the couple suggest that Swift is ready to embrace motherhood and prioritize having children over a grand wedding.

As the European leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour comes to a close, the 34-year-old singer is taking a well-deserved two-month break, reportedly moving in with NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in his newly bought mansion.

During this break, insiders reveal that Swift is focusing on her personal life and future with Kelce.

"She's more focused on starting a family and is eager to have a baby as soon as her tour finishes in November," a source close to Swift disclosed to OK Magazine.

"She wants a few children before she's 40, so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding—she has plenty of time for that."

This revelation aligns with Swift's past statements about motherhood.

In a 2012 interview with Marie Claire, the singer expressed her desire for multiple children, stating, "I want a bunch of them running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."

While Swift's focus seems to be on starting a family, rumors about an impending proposal from Kelce continue to circulate.

Some sources suggest that the NFL player may pop the question to global pop icon once the Eras Tour concludes later this year.

"Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she'll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby," an insider revealed.

A few weeks ago as per a report, a Chiefs exec's wife reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already had a secret engagement .

However, these claims contradict recent statements from Kelce's camp.

Despite the swirling speculation, Travis Kelce had put the engagement rumors to rest, a few weeks prior.

A representative for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has denied any official engagement plans, stating that the couple is not engaged.

This claim was shared by insiders earlier this year.

One source remarked, "Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It's not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration... he's just not there yet."

The couple's relationship first made headlines in the summer of 2023 when Kelce attended Swift's concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Since then, their romance has blossomed, with Swift frequently attending Kelce's football games and the pair being spotted on numerous dates.

"She wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible," a source explained. "He's only ever known her on tour so she's excited to be a football wife for a bit."

As Swift contemplates motherhood, questions arise about how she'll balance her booming career with family life.

With a net worth in the billions, the singer certainly has the means to support a growing family. However, the logistics of touring and recording while raising children remain to be seen.

For now, fans and media alike will have to wait and see how this love story unfolds. Will Swift return to the stage with a baby bump or an engagement ring? Only time will tell.