Taylor Swift seen consoling Travis Kelce after Chiefs loss while leaving the game hand in hand

Travis Kelce had a hard day this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills by 17-20. Taylor Swift was seen attending the Chiefs game, and fans saw her consoling her boyfriend after the loss. Check out the complete details of the story right below:

Taylor Swift's luck didn't work, but her consolation worked for Chiefs tight end

If you ask, has Travis Kelce ever lost a game with Taylor Swift in attendance ? This is the second time the Chiefs lost with Taylor in attendance. However, Taylor's luck wasn't to blame for the Chiefs' unfortunate loss but a wide receiver. The team would have won if Kadarius Toney hadn't made that one mistake.

So what happened was that in the final quarter of the game, with a minute left, the Chiefs were down by three points with a score of 17-20. Patrick Mahomes made a throw to tight end Travis Kelce, who successfully caught it. Travis Kelce then passed the ball to Kadarius Toney, who ran down to make a touchdown.

But that's where things get a little tricky. The touchdown wasn't considered because Kadarius Toney had his foot over the scrimmage line, causing the play to be dismissed. If that touchdown had happened, the Chiefs would have won by 23-20. Patrick Mahomes was so upset that he even yelled at referees, which is unusual for him.

Just like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce was upset about losing a winnable game to the Buffalo Bills, a mistake that could have been avoided if referees had pointed it out before the play. Nevertheless, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was seen consoling the tight end after the game.

The couple was seen holding hands as they climbed down the stairs. They were seen getting out of the stadium in a golf cart, with Taylor waving at the fans. The Chiefs still have three games left in their 2023 schedule , with the next game against the New England Patriots. Will the Chiefs be able to make a comeback?

