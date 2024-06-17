Taylor Swift Set for Summer Wedding With Travis Kelce;Guestlist, Venue, and More Almost Decided: Report

Great news is swirling down the internet for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans. According to sources, the pair might be heading toward a wedding soon. The NFL star has recently been seen at high-end jewelry stores multiple times.

The footballers’s actions indicate that the couple's big day is approaching faster than expected. The constant speculation by fans and family has been going on for the past few months over their marriage. However, none of them have confirmed anything about their big day yet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's summer wedding plans

"Taylor has her heart set on a summer wedding," an insider at Life & Style revealed. "She’s already narrowed down her choices for her bridal gown and two additional designer dresses she wants to wear."

Both Taylor and Travis, who are 34, have settled on having a grand outdoor ceremony. It is about to take place at her Rhode Island estate. "They want to be surrounded by family and close friends," the source adds.

The impressive guest list includes names like Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and Taylor’s best friends, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. The insider also shared, "There’s talk of banning phones and having everyone sign NDAs to keep the day as private as possible."

Despite the joy and excitement surrounding their upcoming wedding, Travis Kelce is feeling the pressure. Taylor has dreamt of this moment for a long time, envisioning a fairytale wedding. However, the NFL star is concerned about living up to those dreams. "They’ll definitely spare no expense," the insider emphasized. It highlights the extravagant nature of the planned event.

The duo has only been together for less than a year. However, the constant questions about their engagement from everyone around them are adding stress to both Tay Tay and Kelce. Before they can walk down the aisle, there are practical matters to address.

Taylor's mother, Andrea, insists on having an ironclad prenuptial agreement. "But what Travis is most worried about is his vows!" the source revealed. Swift possesses the talent for writing heartfelt lyrics; thus, her vows are expected to be perfect. Somewhere, it is adding pressure on Travis to make his vows equally special.

According to the source, the couple would have preferred to take their time to get to know each other better. They were more inclined towards making thoughtful decisions about their future and strengthening their relationship privately. However, they face daily questions and hints, not just from fans but also from family and friends. The pressure ended up making them feel overwhelmed.

Speculations are finally turning into a dreamy night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelece fans

The excitement from fans about their potential marriage was challenging enough for them. On the other hand, Kelce also faced relentless questions from his friends. However, the couple managed to balance people’s anticipation and their own desire for privacy. Swift and Kelce have carefully navigated the complexities of their high-profile relationship.

Swift’s dream of a summer wedding fits perfectly with her love for grand yet intimate celebrations. The idea of banning phones and having guests sign NDAs highlights their desire to keep this moment private. According to the insider, they want their time to be special and away from the public eye.

For Kelce, stepping into the spotlight alongside the pop star means dealing with the heightened scrutiny. Despite the whirlwind nature of their romance, the pair seem determined to ensure that their wedding also reflects their values. The lavish outdoor ceremony, the attention to detail in the guest list, and the emphasis on privacy all point to the personalities of the couple.

