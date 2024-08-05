A feud that hadn’t been talked about in quite a few years now, looks like it has kind of resurfaced again.

It appears Kanye West recently in his latest music album Vultures 2 has name dropped Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in one of his tracks called Lifestyle (Demo).

ALSO READ: Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Delight Fans As They Finally Drop Vultures 2 Album

Now fans and observers speculate that Taylor Swift appears to have subtly addressed Kanye West's recent mention of hers and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

This has surely reignited interest among people in their long-standing rivalry.

Kanye West name-drops Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in his album Vultures 2

This controversy began with the release of West's new track called Lifestyle (Demo), featuring a verse by Lil Wayne that name-drops both Swift and Kelce.

The lyric in question, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," makes a play on Swift's first name and Kelce's position as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This reference comes after West's previous mention of Swift in his Vultures 1 album, where he claimed to have "made six Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift's subtle response to Kanye West

According to Swift’s devoted fanbase, famously known as Swifties, the apparent response came during Swift's Eras Tour stop in Warsaw, Poland.

Advertisement

During the Red segment of her performance, the 14-time Grammy winner appeared on stage wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "I Bet You Think About Me."

While Swift has worn this shirt before, some fans think it was a subtle nudge to Kanye West’s recent mention of her in his track.

One fan took to X, earlier Twitter, stating, "She's so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name-dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian."

Another added, "[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao."

The T-shirt references a song from Swift's 2021 Red (Taylor's Version) album, which many believe refers to her evergoing feud with West.

Many fans and observers think that this was a well-thought-out and intentional response to the rapper's latest lyrical mention of the global pop star.

Advertisement

What is the Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud?

The Swift-West rivalry traces its roots back to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident, where West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

This was the moment that marked the beginning of a rough-sketchy relationship between the two artists, resulting in various public exchanges and musical references over the years.

In 2016, West further added fuel to the already uneasy relationship with his track Famous, which included controversial lyrics about Swift.

Swift has on many occasions confessed how this incident, involving claims of approved lyrics and leaked phone conversations, took a significant toll on her mental health and career.

In a December 2023 interview with Time magazine, Swift shared the impact of the Famous controversy, describing it as "a career death" that affected her deeply.

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore," Swift revealed.

Advertisement

Fans now are claiming that her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, which some speculate contains hidden references to the feud, has outperformed West's Vultures 2 on streaming platforms.

Some have pointed out that the release of a bonus edition of The Tortured Poets Department which coincided with the drop of West's album, and that it was a strategic move to overshadow his release.

As of now neither Swift nor Kelce have directly addressed the latest name-drop, thus fans and media alike are left to speculate on the true nature of Swift's apparent response.

Whether through music, fashion choices, or cryptic messages, it looks like the exchange between Swift and Kanye shows no signs of fading from public interest anytime soon.