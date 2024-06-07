Taylor Swift Slams Public for Her Pregnancy Rumors with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have always been in various rumors. The couple makes it to the headlines every other day. Kelce might have responded to the rumors on his New Heights podcast. But Swift has never paid any attention to those until this time.

Swift was rumored to be pregnant with Kelce’s child after her clip from a concert went viral. A bump could be seen in the pop icon’s midsection. The Chiefs star never brought up the rumor on his podcast. So, the TTPD singer countered it herself.

Taylor Swift’s response to false pregnancy rumors

Lady Gaga recently got into a similar situation. Some fans claimed that a baby bump could be seen in Gaga’s pictures. The Poker Face singer had attended her sister’s wedding in a tight black dress.

Lady Gaga chipped back at false speculations herself. She took it to her social media to bust her pregnancy rumors. The 13-time Grammy Award winner used Swift’s Down Bad song to put a full stop to the baseless news.

Taylor Swift showed her support for her fellow singer. She commented on Lady Gaga’s post to shut several mouths. “Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body,” the TTPD singer commented.

Swift added that Gaga doesn’t owe any explanation to anybody. She believes that every other woman doesn’t have to explain herself either. The comment was to lend support to Lady Gaga. However, fans believe that Swift has responded to rumors about her pregnancy.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding rumors

Travis Kelce flew down to Paris for Swift’s Eras Tour show on May 12. The power couple went to Lake Como, Italy, for a romantic getaway the following day. They were seen getting intimate during dinners, long walks, and a rainy boat ride.



The vacation trip has led to speculations that Kelce and Swift might marry each other very soon. The celebrity couple’s family thinks an engagement might happen sooner than expected. Neither Swift nor Kelce has opened up about the marriage situation yet.