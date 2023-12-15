Taylor Swift spotted wearing cute friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce’s nickname on it

Travis Kelce has really come full circle with Taylor Swift. From failing to give her a friendship band this summer to watching her wear his name on her wrist, Travis has come a long way. Taylor Swift was seen wearing a bracelet with Travis Kelce's name on it. Check out the complete story below:

Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce's name on her wrist

After the Sunday Night Football game, where the Chiefs had a dramatic loss to the Buffalo Bills, Taylor Swift was seen consoling Travis Kelce on their way out. After the game, the couple went to a Christmas-themed bar in Kansas City, where the 'Champagne Problems' singer and Chiefs' tight end were seen getting cozy.

While Travis Kelce wore the same outfit he came wearing in the stadium in the morning, Taylor Swift had an element in her outfit that took everyone by surprise. The 'All too well' singer was seen wearing a bracelet with Travis Kelce's nickname, the one she accidentally revealed during the Chiefs game against the Packers.

It was a gold-beaded bracelet that spelled 'TRAV' in red beads in combination with golden beads. The bracelet comes from a Missouri-based jewelry brand called Erimish, costing approximately $21 as per Page Six. That bracelet was a detail that Swifties were quick to spot, and they could not be more impressed by Taylor.

The couple had a great time at the cozy bar they were spotted in, and there were pictures of the two kissing each other, expressing the love the two have for one another. Talking about Travis Kelce, it might have been a little late, but the Chiefs' tight end has finally shared his reaction to Patrick Mahomes' viral SNF meltdown .

After a dramatic loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, the Chiefs are preparing for a comeback match against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs vs. Patriots will be another Sunday night football game, and let's just hope Taylor's luck comes back to the team.