Taylor Swift Surprises Beau Travis Kelce: Here is How The Pop Icon Gave Her Boyfriend a Sweet Surprise

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are setting new standards with their relationship with each passing day. Amid the ever-heightening rumors of the two getting hitched soon, their acts of affection towards each other are making fans even more obsessed with them. It was only recently that the global pop icon took out special time from her hectic schedule of juggling the legs of her Eras tour and made a special trip to surprise boyfriend Travis Kelce in one of his interviews.

It was just a week ago that Travis Kelce took his fans by surprise by stepping his foot into a brand new venture: anchoring. The Chiefs TE took over the hosting duties of Prime Video’s ‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?’, adding more tasks to his already hectic schedule, with the preseason and regular season looming right above him. So, to encourage Kelce in his new ventures, Taylor Swift gave him a surprise visit on the set of his show.

Garcelle Beauvais—one of the many Hollywood and entertainment stars who make up the celebrity panel on Kelce's new show— revealed in her interview with Entertainment Tonight that Tay Tay indeed visited Kelce when he was filming.

“She did come on set," Beauvais told the outlet. "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet." The revelation by Beauvais came as a piece of uplifting news for the Swifties since they were quite disheartened with the news of Taylor Swift not being able to attend her boyfriend’s first pre-season home game against the Lions on August 17 because of her Eras tour concert in London’s Wembley Stadium being on the same day.

The move was sweet as it is; lovebirds accommodating each other’s schedules to take time out for each other. However, the move from Taylor Swift also added more fuel to the increasing fire of rumors about them getting hitched soon!

The rumors have been brewing for quite a while, with everyone talking about Swift and Kelce finally popping the big question to each other. In one of her European Eras tour concert, fans caught Swift accidentally flashing her engagement ring, since she was wearing it on her left hand, one usually reserved for engagement rings.

Although she slipped it off quickly, it did not go unnoticed. In another one of her Eras tour concerts in Wembley Stadium, Swifties also felt that her mashup with surprise guest of the night Ed Sheeran was a special dedication to Travis Kelce.

All of this, plus the reports from Entertainment Tonight Insider revealing that Kelce and Swift are already in talks of building a solid prenup before they officiate their relationship, given the massive net worth they possess.

"The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future,” the source told ET, along with revealing that Travis Kelce is "planning to be there to spend time with her,” when Swift starts her International legs of Eras tour.

"Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," the source further said. Well, this explains a lot about Swift taking special time out to support boyfriend in his new venture and Kelce accommodating Swift’s absence because of her concert.