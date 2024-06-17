Taylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce’s Jersey Sales to Top in UK; Fans Show Up in Chiefs Tight End’s Shirts

Travis Kelce has certainly weaved his magic over Taylor Swift fans. Many Swifties were spotted wearing Kelce’s jersey at the pop icon’s show in the UK. The pop icon is performing at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The Chiefs’ tight end has certainly impressed his lover’s fans.

Swift’s shows used to be filled with people dressed in sparkly attire. However, that isn’t the case this time. A huge chunk of the crowd has been representing the NFL star in Liverpool. Kelce is probably the new fashion icon for people all around the world.

Taylor Swift assists Travis Kelce to beat Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating last summer. The 3x Super Bowl champion’s popularity has increased manifolds since then. NFL UK released the data for the most sold Chiefs jerseys in the United Kingdom.

The Chiefs’ TE has topped the charts beating star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Louis Rees-Zammit who recently switched to NFL from rugby finished third. Kelce fans have not let Swift feel his absence at the TTPD singer’s concerts.

Recently a fan took things to another level. Besides putting on a Chiefs 87 jersey, he wore Travis Kelce’s cardboard mask. Swift’s boyfriend hasn’t been able to attend her shows due to her tight schedule.

The couple last met during their romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. Since then, they haven’t met each other for nearly a month. Kelce wants to tag along with Swift wherever she goes before the season begins. But his other commitments haven’t allowed him to execute his plans.

Taylor Swift stays up late to cheer for Travis Kelce amid Breakup rumors

Taylor Swift couldn’t attend the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony. But she made sure to support her boyfriend for his big day. She joined Mecole Hardman’s partner Chariah Gordon’s Instagram livestream. She was thrilled about Kelce getting his third ring.

Despite a five-hour time difference, Swift made sure to be there for her beau. She slammed all the breakup rumors floating on the internet with a show of her dedication. Pat McAfee later asked Kelce to send a ring to Liverpool for Swift.