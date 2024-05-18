Taylor Swift to Not Take Part in Travis Kelce’s Music Festival; Lil Wayne and Diplo Named in the Lineup

Taylor Swift attended many NFL games featuring the Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce last season. The power couple even celebrated the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl LVIII together. They have showered each other with love and support publicly since they started dating last summer.

Swift and Kelce’s last trip was to Las Vegas, where they attended the charity gala of Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes’ foundation. The Chiefs TE went to the Kentucky Derby and Miami GP alone since the pop icon was busy with her Eras Tour preparations.

Last Sunday, Kelce showed up for the final act of Swift’s Eras Tour show in Paris. The celebrity couple went to Italy for a romantic getaway. But they are set to return to their careers so that Swift might miss out on another major Kelce event.

Taylor Swift Likely to Skip Kelce’s Music Festival

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Travis Kelce, will host the second edition of his music festival, Kelce Jam, on Saturday. Swift is in Stockholm rehearsing for her next segment of the Eras Tour. Until and unless she decides to make a round trip, which is very unlikely, she can't possibly attend both events.

The Lineup for Kelce Jam

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly and Tech N9ne lit up the stage. Travis Kelce wants the show to be a legacy, and a star-studded lineup has been released. The likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz will make fans vibe to their tunes.

Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes’ brother, took it to Instagram to show his support for the tight end’s show. The NFL star himself posted on his social media handle, displaying his excitement for the ultimate day of music, food, and electric experience in Kansas City.

