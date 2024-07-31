Taylor Swift ‘Too Old’ To Be Travis Kelce’s NFL Cheerleader; Bill Maher’s Another Bold Claim After Dumping Comments

Bill Maher made the brave decision to criticize Taylor Swift on his Club Random podcast this week, focusing on everything from the 34-year-old pop star's Eras Tour to her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On his Sunday (July 28) broadcast, the 68-year-old comic was the first to mention Swift while discussing with guest Haliey Welch, also known as the viral "Hawk Tuah" lady. "I liked her more when she was country," he joked. "I love 'Sparks Fly.' I love it."

Maher made his big prediction during a chat with viral sensation Hailey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl. The 68-year-old Real Time with Bill Maher host told the 21-year-old Welch that while he considers Swift to be "a lovely person," he does not see her much-hyped relationship with the Kansas City tight-end lasting in the long run—in part because he believes Swift is "a little old" to be leaning into the persona of a football player's girlfriend.

Maher said, “However, that was the extent of the flattery. "I know she's a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player…" It just felt like 35 is a bit old to say, 'My boyfriend's a football player, and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it.'" Maher went on to discuss the 14-time Grammy winner's high-profile appearances at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023-24 NFL season. "Right? I mean, come on.

Hailey Welch as a Swifty tried to save some face

Welch, a lifetime Swift admirer, sought to put a good gloss on Maher's unfavorable comments, speculating on the potential benefit of a Swift split: new songs. She used Taylor Swift's song "Dear John," which is commonly thought to be about the singer's relationship with John Mayer, as an example. “You gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that? It won’t be ‘f*ck John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘f*ck Travis,’” Welch stated.

Swift and Kelce have been going strong since they started dating in July 2023. In the intervening year, Kelce won Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Swift earned her fourth album of the year Grammy with her 2022 release Midnights. Despite their respective triumphs and their presumably close connection, Maher criticized Swift's technique of mining her personal life for art, something artists have done for ages, as "very tacky." "That was a long time ago," he stated about Swift's romance with Mayer. "Is she still singing about that?"

Even though no one asked for Maher's opinion, he nevertheless took one more shot at Swift. "It does seem like such a recurrent theme,” said Maher. “At some point, you just wanna say, Maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’” which peaked at number one on the Billboard list. Perhaps we should delegate songwriting to the worldwide pop sensation and 14-time Grammy winner rather than a podcast host.

