Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Earn Nominations for 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards Along With Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hit another milestone in their relationship. The couple has received nominations for the Kids’ Choice Awards 2024. According to People’s exclusive report, Swift is in the race for six awards. The Chiefs' tight end has been nominated for the first time.

More than 50 new faces are on the list of potential winners this time. The live ceremony will be held on July 13. Animated characters SpongeBob SquarePants, voiced by Tom Kenny, and Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, will host the show.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nominations

The pop icon is a potential winner in five categories. She has more nominations than everybody else. She can win the Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Album awards. She has two nominations in the Favorite Music Collaboration category. Swift is also a nominee for the Favorite Ticket of the Year award.

Travis Kelce will compete for the Favorite Sports Star award. It won’t be easy for the highest-paid TE in the league. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and LeBron James have been nominated for the honor. Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, is on the list, too.

The NFL star’s fame has increased significantly following his relationship with Taylor Swift. With his consecutive Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs play a considerable role as well. Kelce explored acting and hosting opportunities in this NFL offseason.



The Chiefs star will host a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grade Student. The game show will be streamed on Amazon Prime. Travis has also signed for Ryan Murphy’s horror show Grotesquerie.

Kelce misses another Eras Tour concert

Since the power couple’s Italy trip, Kelce hasn’t attended any Taylor Swift show. He was last seen in the audience for Swift’s last show in Paris. After that, the Cruwl Summer singer has performed in Sweden, Portugal, and Spain.

It is expected that Travis will miss her Edinburgh show, too, due to schedule constraints. He had recently shared how he wanted to tag along with Swift worldwide. But the preparations for NFL 2024 have begun. It’s going to be difficult for the TE to pick between his two loves.