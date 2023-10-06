Taylor Swift warned not to attend Travis Kelce’s upcoming game against Philadelphia Eagles by NFL star

Taylor Swift doesn't just have a rumored relationship with Travis Kelce that is the talk of the town. But his overpowering love for Travis' team is also clear to everyone. Taylor Swift's presence in the stands has somehow worked well for the Kansas City Chiefs since they have won the last two matches. However, Taylor's presence bothers this Philadelphia Eagles star, a lot. In fact, he publically asked the pop singer to ‘not come to the Chiefs vs Eagles match’. Let's see who this NFL star is and what he said to Taylor Swift.

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback fears Taylor Swift's presence can affect the game

Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two matches, in which Taylor Swift was present, supporting her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. Taylor's presence brings winning energy for the Chiefs, which is not a good thing for the other team of course. The cornerback of the Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay is worried about the same. The Eagles are going to have a rematch with the Kansas City chief on November 20 in Philadelphia.

There's a good chance that Taylor Swift might be there as well, considering her growing love for the NFL. Darius Slay is worried that Taylor being present in that match, might affect the Eagles's game, so he publicly called out Taylor Swift. The NFL star sent a message to Taylor Swift through the recent episode of his 'Big Play Slay’ podcast. Darius Slay said, "Taylor, do not come to the game, 'cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning." It's a genuine concern of Darius, considering the fact that it's a rematch for his team.

What do you think, after this message went viral on the Internet, what are the chances of Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles? According to some fans, Taylor might be on her tour so there's very little chance of her coming and supporting her rumored boyfriend, this time. What do you think?