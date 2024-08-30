Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have joined forces off the field.

The duo, along with other NFL stars, are featured in Lowe's latest advertising campaign, showcasing a playful dynamic that is different from their world wide known on-field rivalry.

Just months after facing off in Super Bowl LVIII, where Kelce's Chiefs emerged victorious over McCaffrey's 49ers, the two athletes find themselves on the same team, at least when it comes to promoting home improvement projects.

The new Lowe's campaign, aptly titled All the Ways We Help, brings together a star-studded cast of NFL players, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The campaign's centerpiece is a commercial that showcases the players' acting skills as much as their athletic prowess.

In an exclusive preview, viewers are treated to a humorous exchange between McCaffrey and Kelce .

The scene unfolds in a Lowe's store, where McCaffrey's attempt to inquire about lawnmowers is repeatedly interrupted by Kelce's mischievous use of a power drill.

Despite Kelce's playful interference, a Lowe's associate manages to assist McCaffrey , highlighting the company's commitment to customer service even in the face of NFL-sized distractions.

Travis Kelce, who has been partnering with Lowe's since 2021, expressed pride in their collaborative efforts:

"I am proud of the work we've been able to do together to improve our communities — in Kansas City and beyond. It's been a great experience to continue to work with the Lowe's associates and the Home Team to help out where I can."

Christian McCaffrey shared similar sentiments, stating, "On and off the field, I want to be my best. Off the field, that's showing up for my community. Being a part of Lowe's Home Team for a few years now has given me the real honor of helping those in need — while being assisted by Lowe's associates."

It looks like while the ad spot is designed to entertain, it also underscores a deeper commitment from these athletes to community service and engagement.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time these NFL stars have teamed up with Lowe's.

In 2023, Kelce, McCaffrey, and Prescott starred in another commercial that saw them working in a Lowe's store, further cementing their relationship with the brand.

Kelce's involvement with Lowe's has even extended to real-world projects, such as providing tools and equipment for the construction of the NFL Draft stage in Kansas City.

The collaboration between Kelce and McCaffrey extends beyond their professional commitments.

In a curious coincidence, both athletes were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu on the same night, just weeks after their Super Bowl face-off.

While seated separately, with McCaffrey accompanied by his now-wife Olivia Culpo, the incident highlights the small world of NFL stardom.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Kelce , McCaffrey, and their fellow NFL stars as the Lowe's campaign officially kicks off.

The 15- and 30-second TV spots are set to debut on September 2, running throughout the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey clearly prove that sometimes the fiercest rivals on the field can become the most effective teammates off it, especially when the goal is to improve homes and communities across America.