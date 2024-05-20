Taylor Swift’s Dress on Her Lake Como Date With Travis Kelce Was Worth More Than You Think; DETAILS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are known for their PDA. They have been flaunting their partners since they started dating last summer. Recently, Kelce called Swift his Significant Other at a charity event in Las Vegas. The couple has been spotted being intimate on various occasions.

Following The Tortured Poets Department album release, Swift had to return to her career. She resumed her Eras Tour show in Paris on May 9 and couldn’t tag along with Kelce to the Kentucky Derby and the Miami GP. She was away from her boyfriend for a while, which Kelce didn’t like. The Chiefs TE flew to Paris on May 12 and attended the pop icon’s show. They decided to extend their romance and explore Italy.

Taylor Swift’s Expensive Fashion

The power couple stayed in an 18th-century hotel in Italy that cost them around $21k per night. They were seen roaming in the city and then had a romantic dinner at Lake Como. They went on some long walks and kissed often on the first night.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL Star enjoyed boating on Lake Como. Swift had donned a long tan trench coat with black Gianni Ribbon Patent Leather Mary Janes from Versace. The dress is speculated to be around $1000. The Cruel Summer singer was carrying a $2000 Versace leather tote bag. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Close Friends Believe the Power Couple Might Announce Their Engagement Soon

Kelce Spends Huge on Gifts and Fashion

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who loves to splurge money on clothes and accessories. The highest-paid tight end in the NFL took presents worth $14k for his girlfriend. If reports are to be believed, Kelce also spent nearly $81,000 on clothes and bags in the Parisian market.

Advertisement

The reigning Super Bowl champion plans on tagging along with Swift for her Eras Tour shows worldwide. He feels he would be locked down in Kansas City after the season begins and should make the most out of his leisure time.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Splurges USD 81k on Shopping in Paris After Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show