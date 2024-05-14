Taylor Swift’s Earrings on Eras Tour Were Supposedly for Travis Kelce; Details Inside

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rarely leave a chance to show some PDA. Their latest incident of the same was when the Chiefs’ tight end called Swift his ‘Significant Other.’ The power couple hasn’t been able to hang out together due to their career commitments.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour show in Paris on May 9. She skipped the Kentucky Derby, Miami Grand Prix, and Met Gala 2024 for the same. Kelce wasn’t in the audience to attend the concert on Thursday, but he made sure to be there on the final day of the Paris leg. Swift reciprocated the efforts with multiple surprises for the NFL star.

Swift’s Earrings

Taylor Swift’s earrings became a hot topic after fans shared their takes on it. The 14-time Grammy winner had put on two earrings with a T or a cross on them. She has worn a pair with a T and an S on each earring in the past at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Two T(s) are being interpreted as Taylor and Travis. The pop icon has lyrics about wearing the initials of her boyfriends on her neck. However, she had put them on her ear for the previous weekend.

Swift’s Surprises for Kelce

On Sunday night, Travis Kelce was with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who were alongside him, vibing to the TTPD album. Swift dressed up in the Chiefs’ colors for some of the songs. She wore a sparkly red crop top with a golden skirt and paired them with orange and yellow boots. The show was Swift’s 87th performance of the Eras Tour, the same number Kelce wears for the Chiefs.

She went on to sing So High School and The Alchemy, apparently written for her boyfriend. Most stunningly, Swift showed off her fascinating moves in the song Vigilante S–t. Fans recorded Travis Kelce’s reaction to the song as he was seen smiling and dancing all along.