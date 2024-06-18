Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Opens Up On His Relationship With Pop Icon Amid Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer. But before that, the pop icon was in a relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn. They dated each other for six years before parting ways last year.

Alwyn was mentioned in some of Swift’s songs in The Tortured Poets Department album. The actor has finally addressed his love affair with the 14-time Grammy winner. He appeared in an interview with The Sunday Times and entertained questions about his last relationship.

Joe Alwyn on his romance with Taylor Swift

Alwyn criticized the surroundings for bending the truth. He said that everything starts with something real. But tabloids, social media, and the press dissect it beyond recognition. Everything is speculated and pulled out of shape.

“There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said”, Alwyn added. He has made peace with the fact that it won’t remain what it was at the end of the day.

Joe Alwyn revealed that he and Swift always used to keep things private between them. They had a mutual agreement to keep things to themselves. The actor does not want to ruin the understanding. He sees no reason to change something great.

Alwyn also talked about how he has been all this while. It has been over a year and he feels fortunate to be in a really great place in life. He feels good both professionally and personally.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up?

Rumors on the internet suggested that Kelce and Swift had broken up. The NFL star hasn’t met the Cruel Summer singer for over a month. They were last seen together on their romantic getaway in Italy.

Fans were speculating that it was a PR relationship and it has come to an end. But Taylor Swift slammed the rumors from miles away. She stayed up late to attend the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Swift joined the party from Liverpool via an Instagram livestream. She was thrilled to see her boyfriend receive his third Super Bowl ring. It has escalated pretty quickly. The couple is now reported to have planned their wedding already. Swifties are curiously waiting for an official statement from their idol.

