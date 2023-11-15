Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend reacts to her escalating relationship with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the most buzzed-about celebrity couple of the year. It seems everyone has an opinion on the pop star and football pro's high-profile relationship, including Swift's closest girlfriends like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Now, one of the songstress' former flames has joined the discussion, offering his take on Swift's headline-grabbing new romance with the Chiefs tight end.

Here’s what Taylor’s ex has to say about her new romance:

One of Taylor Swift's former flames is apparently enthused about her sizzling new relationship with the Chiefs' star tight-end.

Back in 2009, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift had a brief romantic relationship that started on the set of the movie Valentine's Day. The two dated for a couple months but broke up in December of that same year.

Their short-lived romance was highlighted in an interview Taylor Lautner did with Extra this past Monday.

However, despite calling it quits on their relationship, they have stayed friends, and today, they are closer than ever. While talking to Extra, Lautner said that he’s excited for Taylor.

“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now,” the Twilight actor revealed during the interview.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have been best friends for a long time now. Lautner even starred in the music video of Taylor’s song called I Can See You.

The American actor also recently attended Taylor’s Eras Tour’s premier in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce’s presence in the Argentina stop of Eras Tour made the concert even more memorable

Travis Kelce had given multiple hints that he would visit Taylor Swift in Argentina; however, his absence on the first day of the show upset fans.

However, he kept his promise and visited his lover on the last day of the concert.

To make things more memorable, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of her song Karma in reference to Travis Kelce.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

The tight end of Kansas City Chiefs was next to Taylor’s father, Scott, and reacted in a cute way when he heard his girlfriend dedicating a song to him.

Taylor Swift loves to attend the Chiefs games to support her boyfriend. However, she did not have the time to attend the previous few games, thanks to her Eras Tour.

The Chiefs will next face the Eagles on November 21. Do you think Taylor will be a part of this game, coming to Missouri to support Travis?