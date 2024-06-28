Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Warns Travis Kelce Not to Make THIS Mistake

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn has some advice for Travis Kelce and his relationship with the Lover singer. The English actor, who is one of the favorite exes of Swift for the Swifties, wants the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to avoid making this mistake.

The 33-year-old and the 14-time Grammy awards winner dated for six long years before they parted ways early in 2023 and it's for sure that Joe is eligible enough to warn Kelce about the wrongdoings.

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn has warned Travis Kelce to avoid this mistake

Taylor Swift has a history of writing songs about her exes and this is why Joe Alwyn wants Travis Kelce to treat her well so that the tight end could avoid writing a diss track about. Not just this, the Swifties would also not leave someone alone who doesn't treat her right.

A source told Life & Style, “The only advice Joe would probably ever give Travis is to keep treating Taylor right so that he doesn’t become fodder for some song, because her fans will never let him live it down!”

Meanwhile, the insider has also stated that there are “no hard feelings” between the former couple who dated for six years. It has also been said that Alwyn was obviously aware of “what he was getting into” at the time he started seeing Swift.

Advertisement

However, for Joe, “writing songs about past relationships wasn’t a problem for him.” The Conversations with Friends star is known for keeping his things private and doesn't like to show off his personal life on the internet.

Almost a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating publicly

Maybe it's already a year since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating each other , however, it was in September last year when their romance became known.

Nevertheless, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has already clarified before that their first public appearance was not the first time they started seeing each other. The power couple were first linked in July 2023 when he attended Eras Tour at her Kansas City stop in Missouri.

Later, the Karma singer was captured attending the Chiefs' games cheering for her NFL beau. Meanwhile, via TIME, she said that they were already dating when she attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game.

Advertisement

Swift revealed, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor was frequently seen attending games with all smiles for her American footballer boyfriend. Travis then returned the favor by supporting his global star girlfriend at her concerts at different locations. The two later publicly went out for several dates, vacations, and dinner nights.

The 34-year-old recently returned to attending concerts after his hectic schedule in Kansas City because of which, he missed several shows of Swift. Kelce, the highest-paid tight end of 2024 was also seen sharing the stage with his pop star girlfriend at the Eras Tour in London.

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn Confirms He Broke Up With Taylor Swift One Month Before She Dated Matty Healy; Details