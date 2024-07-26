Taylor Swift’s Father Reveals His Honest Feelings About Daughter Dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer. The couple is expected to announce their engagement in the coming days. An insider has now revealed Swift’s father's feelings about his daughter’s boyfriend. Scott Swift tagged the Chiefs tight end as a built-in bodyguard.

Kelce was spotted with his beau’s dad in London. The top-paid NFL TE, Travis Kelce, had flown down from France to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert . Scott and Travis were seen together in the VIP area at Wembley Stadium. The pop icon’s dad also tagged along with the couple when they left the stadium holding each other’s hands.

Taylor Swift’s dad’s opinion about Travis Kelce

An Australian photojournalist, Ben McDonald, met Swift’s dad at an early-morning ferry location in Neutral Bay. The 51-year-old revealed that Swift’s family thinks Kelce will keep the Cruel Summer singer safe.

UK Mirror also reported that Kelce could be considered a built-in bodyguard. The three-time Super Bowl champion weighs around 250 pounds and is 6 feet 5 inches tall. The source added that Swift’s family is relieved by her relationship with Travis Kelce. According to the insider, they aren’t relieved just because Taylor is madly in love with her boyfriend. But since Kelce makes the security personnel’s job easy, it kills their worries.

The Daily Mail’s source said nobody will try to come close to Swift when her powerhouse boyfriend, Kelce, holds her hands. The insider quipped that Travis is a bug dude, and no one would mess with him.

Advertisement

Daily Mail’s report further said when it comes to Swift, Travis would not play if someone tried to go near her. “Travis has vowed to keep her safe, and there is no doubt about this,” the source concluded.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Likely to Follow Taylor Swift All Over the World for Eras Tour During NFL Offseason; DEETS Inside

Travis Kelce on being called Taylor Swift’s bodyguard

In a New Heights episode, the Chiefs TE was asked if he felt like a security guard. Travis told his brother about his feelings whenever he was with his girlfriend. “I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation,” Travis said.

The 34-year-old admitted that he is protective. He said one always has to have that feeling of self-awareness. Kelce is often seen leading the way ahead of Swift’s security. Swifties love the way the NFL star protects their idol.

Advertisement

“Travis is literally such a gentleman like the amount of times he touched her to make sure she was safe,” one swiftie said. The comment added that Kelce even told the bodyguard that he wanted to get his woman out of the car. “Taylor Swift, you deserve this one,” the fan concluded.