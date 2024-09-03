Taylor Swift's NFL Hype Video Appearance Sparks Fan Outrage as Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy And More Are Snubbed: 'Sick Of Her A**’

The NFL releases a new promo video every year to stir excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. These videos have multiple goals, such as engaging fans by showcasing the team's personality and spirit. They often include playful elements that reflect the team's and its supporters' culture.

The NFL has released its official promo video for the upcoming 2024-2025 football season, featuring a teaser for Super Bowl LVIII. The 30-second clip highlights memorable moments from the previous season, including the much-anticipated return of football to the screen.

This year, the NFL again released its official promo video. The 30-second video features key NFL moments starting from September 2023. It opens with a clip of Aaron Rodgers running onto the field with the New York Jets, holding an American flag. The video quickly shifts to Taylor Swift in the crowd, cheering for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift appears four times in the video, more than any popular NFL star.

Fans were disappointed with the promo video, as it focused more on Taylor Swift than on players like Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy. Here are some of their reactions to this disappointment.

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has undoubtedly boosted the NFL's popularity in various ways. After Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game on September 24, the NFL experienced record year-over-year engagement on its social media platforms.

Advertisement

In the first four days after Swift's surprise appearance, Kelce gained 1.3 million followers across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok. Following her attendance, Kelce's No. 87 jersey sales surged by 400%, making it one of the top 5 best-selling NFL jerseys.

Two of the four highest-rated "Sunday Night Football" games this season featured Swift in the audience, and the 2024 Super Bowl, which included the Chiefs, set a new record with 123 million viewers. Female viewership increased by 9%, reaching 58.8 million. Swift's influence has drawn more female and younger audiences to the NFL, resulting in a 63% rise in female viewers since her first appearance at a Chiefs game.

The 2024 NFL season will officially begin on September 5, 2024, with the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game.

The regular season will span from September 5, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The playoffs will commence on January 11, 2025, leading to Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Trent Williams' Brother Hints New Deal With 49ers Ahead Of Monday Night’s Opener Vs Aaron Rodgers' Jets