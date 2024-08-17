Taylor Swift’s Secret Message to BF Travis Kelce From London Amid Difficult Long-Distance Relationship

Taylor Swift sent a special message to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour event in London. On Thursday, Swift shocked fans at Wembley Stadium with a mashup of King of My Heart and The Alchemy.

The Tortured Poets Department's single The Alchemy is said to be an homage to the NFL player. The Lover hitmaker performed the piano version of the song, which had football-themed lyrics.

The lyrics read, "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads/Beer sticking to the floor/Cheers chanted, cause they said/There was no chance, trying to be/The greatest in the league/Where's the trophy?/He just comes running over to me," prompting fans to associate the song with Kelce's recent Super Bowl victory.

Swift has already played The Alchemy on her tour. She previously sang it at her May concert in Paris.

In addition to the hidden song, the night was made even more memorable by the unexpected presence of the Blank Space crooner's close friend Ed Sheeran, who joined her for a performance.

The two played their collaborative songs Everything Has Changed and End Game, as well as the Photograph singer's smash, Think Out Loud.

Recently there were also reports that the couple are soon getting engaged. However, NFL player Travis Kelce is reportedly holding off on proposing to his pop star fiancée Taylor Swift until they have reached a prenuptial agreement.

The duo has been the topic of both the sports and music industries since their relationship became public during the previous NFL season. Swift made her first visit to support Kelce in September and was seen at 12 more games, including the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kelce responded by flying around the world to join Swift on her Eras Tour, where they had intimate encounters in locations such as Sydney, Singapore, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam. As they approach their first anniversary, rumors of a planned engagement circulate.

However, insiders close to Life and Style magazine indicate that Kelce may not be ready to propose just yet. According to a source, "This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they've considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while.

"[They] are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the source continued, before claiming: "The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

"There's just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup. They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee."

For the time being, Kelce appears to be focused on his professional commitments as he prepares for the next NFL season. With the Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, it remains to be known if Swift will continue her pattern of attending.

