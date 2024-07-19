Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested As Travis Kelce Receives Backlash For Attending Germany Eras Tour Amid Chiefs Training

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour reached Germany on Wednesday, July 17. Her beau and the NFL star Travis Kelce flew down to cheer for her. German police arrested a guy suspected of stalking the pop star. He is also accused of making threats to Swift and Kelce.

The arrested person was trying to enter the venue when the cops detained him. He had a concert ticket with him. But he was taken into custody before he could make his way into the stadium. Swift has three shows scheduled in Germany on July 17, 18 and 19.

Taylor Swift’s stalker taken into custody

Organisers of the concert had made authorities aware of the accused’s activities on the internet. The cops arrested him after surface-level interrogation wasn’t enough to give him a clean chit. It has been revealed that he made threats against Swift and Kelce.

The authorities ruled out any damage to the Cruel Summer singer, the Chiefs tight end and attendees. The alleged stalker will be kept under custody until Saturday. Over the next two weeks, Swift has four more shows in Hamburg and Munich. She will conclude the Europe leg of her tour with five shows in London.

Fans react to Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Germany Eras Tour concert

The Chiefs fans were certainly not happy with Kelce travelling to Germany. The squad was asked to attend the mandatory training camp. Kelce, however, was seen holding hands with Swift. This might be their last outing for a while as Travis will return to the training camp now.

Fans flocked to the internet with their funny jabs at the Chiefs’ TE. “Omg he ran away from summer camp,” one user commented. Some fans were shocked to see the veteran in Germany. Some showed their support for the couple but also requested him to focus on football.

A user wrote that he was waiting for Kelce’s camp entrance yesterday. “He was there because he had nothing else to do. It wasn’t football season!” a fan defended Travis.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share stage at Eras Tour

The power couple sent the 90,000 fans into a frenzy by performing a skit together at Wembley. During the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance, Travis appeared on the stage donning a tuxedo and a hat.

Swift pretended to faint on the stage. The 3x Super Bowl Champion gently picked her up and carried her to the centre of the stage. He kept fanning her until she got up and changed into a dazzling dress. Kelce has hinted towards more of these skits with the 14-time Grammy winner.

