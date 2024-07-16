Taylor Swift's Wholesome Reaction to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Third Baby Announcement

Taylor Swift became part of the Chiefs kingdom following her relationship with Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes announced they are going to welcome their third kid soon. The pop icon congratulated the Chiefs’ star quarterback and his wife.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share two children. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and an 18-month-old son, Bronze. The couple frequently updates fans about their adventures. Brittany posted multiple pictures on her 4-week trip to Europe. Now, she took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

Also Read: Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Gear Up For Baby No. 3; Couple Confirms Pregnancy With Adorable Update: ‘Round Three, Here We Come’

Taylor Swift congratulates Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for their third kid

The Mahomes couple posted a video of the kids playing with them while holding ultrasound pics. They danced for the third child they’ll welcome soon. Brittany added Bruno Mars’ Count on Me in the background. “Round three, here we come,” she wrote in the caption.

Patrick and Brittany haven’t revealed the expected birth date or gender of the child. As soon as the post hit the internet, warm wishes flooded in for the couple. Multiple Grammy winner Taylor Swift also joined the crowd. She liked their post congratulating the couple on their third baby.

The Kelce brothers congratulated the couple via the Instagram handle of their New Heights podcast. The Chiefs’ owner's wife and daughter were also very happy for the player and his family. Brittany is a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated. The brand’s social media team commented they were excited for the family.

Advertisement

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert in Edinburgh; Travis Kelce Misses Out

Brittany Mahomes’ love for Taylor Swift

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes flew over 4,000 miles to attend the pop icon’s show in Edinburgh. They cheered for Swift at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. Brittany shared some clips from the Eras Tour concert on her Instagram handle. It also included a bird’s eye view of the crowd.

Brittany never leaves any opportunity to show her love for Taylor. She often uses Swift’s songs in her Instagram posts and stories. She was pumped for her new album. The KC Current owner shared the album upon its release on her Instagram story. “Let’s goooooo,” she added.

Recently, the couple chose the British Grand Prix over Swift’s Eras Tour concert. Fans flocked to the swimsuit model’s post. Some of them asked her if the couple would be in the audience for Swift's next show. Patrick would soon return to the Chiefs' camp. He started the offseason with dad bod memes and ended it by becoming a dad. Pat certainly had a crazy break for himself after the Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement