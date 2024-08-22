Team Conor McGregor Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Breaking Multiple Records Hours After Joining YouTube

Team Conor McGregor has recently extended its support to the soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In what was an auspicious occasion for the soccer star, Ronaldo recently began his journey on YouTube via his channel, ‘U R Christiano.’ Dated August 21, 2024, Ronaldo uploaded a video and urged his supporters to show him support and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Well, the response was immensely positive. In fact, CR7’s team, too, must have been a tad bit surprised to witness so much love.

Within 90 minutes, Ronaldo’s channel crossed the threshold of 1 million subscribers. This was one of the fastest times a channel took to reach the milestone. And such a huge feat did not go unnoticed by UFC icon Conor McGregor’s team. Having a close rapport with ‘The Notorious’, Dillon Danis acknowledged the feat and had several words of praise for the Portuguese star.

Danis said, “You break records in everything haha congrats brother… That’s the fastest I ever seen someone get one of those.”

Unwrapping the golden play button within hours of launch, Cristiano Ronald also had a heartwarming message for his fans. Thanking his fans, CR7 stated, “A present for my family (heart emoji) Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”

Meanwhile, this was not the only instance of Cristiano Ronaldo getting involved with Conor McGregor. Earlier in April 2024 this year, McGregor found himself in the 35th position of the Forbes list. While CR7 was quite high on the list, McGregor aspired to sit on the same pedestal as him.

But in order to do that, the Irishman will have to return to fighting apart from extending his business empire. After his 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier ended with a broken ankle. Nursing the injury, McGregor has been unable to make a return in over three years now. After his complications with the USADA last year, McGregor was pitted against Michael Chandler in UFC 303. But again, the stars did not align for McGregor, and he had to pull out because of a broken ankle.

Since then, there have been no confirmed dates about when exactly McGregor will be returning to action. While insiders have speculated about a possible December 14 date, Dana White has shown reluctance in disclosing any significant information about the much-hyped fight. Thus, with McGregor’s future hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to find out whether McGregor can return this year.

