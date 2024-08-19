Team Dricus du Plessis Reveals One Condition for Israel Adesanya Rematch After UFC 305: 'Only Guy Who Deserves to Fight'

Dricus du Plessis is ready to fight Israel Adesanya again but on one condition. Speaking with Submission Radio right after Du Plessis’ victory, his coach, Morne Visser, detailed the plan for how Israel Adesanya can get a rematch. As a matter of fact, Dana White promised the middleweight champion a UFC event in South Africa. This was, of course, if Du Plessis managed to win his bout against Adesanya.

Now that the South African has fulfilled the stipulations, a UFC event in his homeland looks quite a possibility. And according to Visser, the perfect person to fight Du Plessis in Africa is none other than Israel Adesanya. He said, “I said to Izzy that I think the only guy who deserves to fight us in Africa is Izzy, so it will be a rematch, and the only guys that deserve Africa are the two Africans, the true Africans, nobody else.”

This might be a golden opportunity for Israel Adesanya to try and reclaim his belt once again. Because in recent times, Adesanya has been in a bit of a slump. Facing off against Alex Pereira, Adesanya initially lost his title. However, he soon reclaimed the gold, beating Poatan in their next meeting. However, that was the last time Adesanya tasted victory. Facing off against Sean Strickland, Adesanya lost his middleweight title once again, as Dricus du Plessis won it from ‘Tarzan’ subsequently.

But despite the slump, Adesanya looked quite confident about bouncing back. Speaking with Daniel Cormier in his post-match interview, ‘Izzy’ stated that he did not have any intentions of retiring right now. After the fight, Dricus du Plessis also praised the fight put up by Adesanya. Calling him one of the hardest hitters, the South African felt thankful that he managed to get the takedown and submission in time.

After a fierce verbal back and forth, Israel Adesanya too looked appreciative of the champion. Congratulating Dricus du Plessis on his victory, ‘Izzy’ acknowledged him as an ‘African Champion’. However, he also mentioned that the likes of Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou will always reign supreme as Africans who dominated the UFC thoroughly.

Adesanya also mentioned that Du Plessis will inspire the younger generation of African fighters. While the rematch will be a decision that Dana White can take, Israel Adesanya will have an uphill battle to fight. Trying to pick himself up from the dirt, ‘Izzy’ will be looking to register a couple of victories in his next few matches. But when will ‘The Last Stylebender’ come back to fight? That's the big question going on in his fans’ minds at the moment.

