Team India suffer setback ahead of CWC 2023 opener against Australia as Shubman Gill tests positive for dengue

Bad news for the Indian team, and maybe worse for the Indian fans. Indian team's star player, Shubman Gill won't be playing in India's first match in the World Cup, against Australia. Shubman Gill who's been in great form this year, his absence is going to have a huge impact on India's gameplay. Let's have a look at the exact reason why Shubman Gill is out of the first match!

Shubman Gill's struggling health raised concerns for the Indian team's winning

India's first match in the World Cup 2023 will be played against Australia on October 8. However, when things seemed to go all well, there came the news that ‘Shubman Gill wouldn't be playing against Australia’. According to the Hindustan Times, Shubman Gill is suffering from a high fever caused by dengue and is in the recovery stage. So most probably, he won't be seen opening against five-time WC champions.

Even though India won the 3-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1, the team might struggle in the absence of Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill has undoubtedly been in great form this year. In just 20 ODIs, Shubman has made 1230 runs. It's the most a batter has made this year, with an amazing average of 72.35. While India might have found Shubman Gill's replacement, the openers will have great pressure, in terms of performance.

Considering the fact that Shubman Gill is suffering from a dengue infection, there's a huge chance that he will miss the first World Cup match against Australia. If he gets well, we can see him back on the field this World Cup. However, if he stays in recovery for more than a few weeks, there's a risk of him being out of the World Cup squad. What's your take on this?