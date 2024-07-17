Team Serbia Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against USA on July 17 in Pre-Olympics Men's Game?

The silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, Nikola Jokic, is doubtful against Team USA on Wednesday. Less than twenty-four hours ago, coach Svetislav Pesic shocked supporters by opting to rest Bogdan Bogdanovic against Australia. During the second evening of consecutive exhibition games, Pesic might make his valuable center sit out.

Jokic must play if Pesic is to match the highly touted Americans with every member of the team. He might allow the three-time NBA MVP to serve as a cheerleader if he chooses to save some spoilers for the Olympics. Fans of basketball are hoping that even in short minutes, the superstar of the Denver Nuggets will be fielded by the Serbian coach.

Against Australia, Nikola Jokic and company appeared exhausted in the fourth quarter. Before traveling to Abu Dhabi for games against the Boomers and Team USA, they were in France for the matchup with Victor Wembanyama's squad. Jokic may not play at all because of the unfavorable schedule the Serbs have before facing the Americans.

ALSO READ: Did Nikola Jokic Really Say He Owns the Lakers After Nuggets Beat Them in Game 2? Exploring Viral Claim

Nikola Jokic vs Joel Embiid might be on hold

The prospect of Nikola Jokic taking on Joel Embiid on the international scene has basketball fans all over the world excited. In four of the previous five MVP competitions, the two have been rivals while playing in the NBA. Jokic could have won the Michael Jordan Trophy four times if Embiid hadn't taken home the trophy the previous year.



It looks like the Jokic-Embiid matchup may take place after two more weeks. The Serbs may hold their cornerstone, but "The Process" is prepared to go. Should that occur, the Olympics' Group Stage will mark the first time the two titans square off against one another in a global competition.

Advertisement

Jokic made his return against France

Playing in front of a large crowd for the first time in two months, Nikola Jokic returned to the court. He reminded everyone of why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of the modern era, if not the greatest. With Jokic at the center of things, Serbia presented Victor Wembanyama and the French team with their greatest defensive test of the summer.

In addition, Serbia demonstrated several of their strong points from their successful 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign and implied that Nikola Jović and Dejan Davidovac's probable absences might not pose a major problem for them. However, they would love to have everyone fit and challenge for the Olympic gold.

ALSO READ: Team USA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant Play Against Serbia on July 17 in Pre-Olympics Men's Game?