Team USA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant Play Against Serbia on July 17 in Pre-Olympics Men's Game?

On, the U.S. set to face Serbia, allowing both teams to warm up before their group stage clash. As of "Group C" in the 2024 Games, both teams have their first group stage match against each other scheduled to happen in a week and a half.

Kevin Durant's injury status raises concerns for Team USA's Olympic preparations

Kevin Durant's availability remains a major concern for Team USA as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time Olympic gold medalist is currently dealing with a calf injury.

ESPN senior analyst Brian Windhorst reported that Durant missed the game against Australia and practice due to a calf strain, and he is listed as "day-to-day," making it unlikely for him to be available for the Serbia matchup on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Kerr, while downplaying the injury concerns, has adjusted Durant's timeline for returning to practice. "We still have a couple of weeks before making a final roster decision, so we're taking it day by day," Kerr said.

Durant is known for his scoring ability, capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly. His leadership and experience, especially in high-pressure situations, are also invaluable.

During the camp held from July 7 to 9 in Las Vegas, Durant suffered a calf strain on the second day and missed a practice session. The Phoenix Suns superstar, a key figure for Team USA throughout his Olympic career, is the country's all-time leading Olympic scorer with three gold medals.

Kevin Durant dominates Olympic basketball history

Kevin Durant, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, holds an impressive Olympic record. He has scored 435 points in 22 games, making him the highest scorer in Team USA's men's Olympic basketball history.

Durant boasts an average of 19.3 points per game, the highest among American men. Additionally, he has made 71 three-pointers, a record for any American man, and collected 118 rebounds, placing him third in all-time U.S. men's rebounds. Durant has played in 22 games, scoring in double figures in every appearance and surpassing 20 points in nine games.

