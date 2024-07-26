Team USA Players Reveal Favorite Nicknames for Paris Olympics 2024; Featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and More

The Paris 2024 Olympics will showcase a star-studded USA men's basketball team, with LeBron, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry among the eager contenders vying for a fifth consecutive gold medal. This team affectionately known as "The Avengers," is proud to claim multiple Olympic champions and NBA All-Stars, encompassing an impressive 12 All-Stars and four MVPs in total.

In a fun-filled video posted by the NBA, several NBA stars attending a Team USA practice session voiced their opinions on who possesses the best nickname on the team. The discussion was rife with friendly rivalry and laughter as they argued over the worthiness of various team member's nicknames.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Steve Kerr Show Support for Kamala Harris's Presidential Bid at Paris Olympics After Joe Biden's Retirement

Team USA players debate the best NBA nicknames

"King James" and "Chef Curry" emerged as popular picks during a friendly debate among the players of Team USA over the best NBA nicknames. LeBron James began the conversation by playfully dismissing "The Brow," Anthony Davis's nickname inspired by his remarkable unibrow. Kevin Durant suggested the finest nicknames could be a contest between "King James" and "Chef Curry."

Derrick White humorously compared his shorthand nickname, "DWhite," to Devin Booker's "Book" while endorsing "King James" and "Chef Curry." Tyrese Haliburton countered by contending that "Book" was more a shortened version of Booker's real name than a nickname.

Advertisement

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday brought up an intriguing option for Bam Adebayo, "Bamonte," recalling a past Olympics incident involving JaVale McGee. Self-assured, Joel Embiid offered his own "The Process" as a candidate, inducing laughter as Stephen Curry recalled Embiid's humorous claim to the name in a group chat. Booker returned the discussion to "King James", declaring its superior status tersely with "Nuff said."

The focus then shifted to Jrue Holiday as Derrick White pointed out the absence of a nickname for him. Among Tyrese Haliburton's top picks for nicknames were "King," "Slim Reaper," and "Chef," but he also humorously inquired Booker about using "Slim Reaper" for Durant. Booker clarified he addresses Durant as "Easy Money," triggering a nostalgic moment for Anthony Davis about Durant's old nickname "Durantula."

Kevin Durant expressed his affection for the term "Slim Reaper," one among his many nicknames, admitting he now felt worthy of it although he had doubted so earlier. In the end, it was clear that "King James," "Chef Curry," and "Slim Reaper" were the most favored nicknames, reflecting the mutual admiration and respect among the Team USA players for their respective nicknames.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and KD Recreate Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird’s Classic Team USA Photo